‘Affluent castes undergoing conversion is a matter of great concern’

Earlier, only the illiterate and poor were being converted, says Sri Ram Sene

Sri Ram Sene founder Pramod Mutalik has said that most Christian institutions in the country are indulging in conversion by force or fraud.

“These Christian pastors and fathers should conduct their prayers in their churches silently. Instead of that, they are making attempts at conversion. If this does not stop immediately, we will catch them and take action against them,’’ he told journalists in Vijayapura on Thursday.

“Earlier, only the illiterate and poor were undergoing conversion. But now, Brahmins, Lingayat, Kurubas, Nayaks and other affluent castes are getting converted. This is a matter of great concern,’’ he said. “Christian missionaries have used conversion to create Nagaland and Gorkhaland. If they are allowed to continue, they will convert India into a Christian land,’’ he said.

According to him, religious conversion is anti-national. “The State Government should pass the anti-conversion Bill before it is too late,’’ he said.

He said that some corrupt BJP leaders are in the government and they are only interested in power. “They are misusing the support given by pro-Hindutva organisations. That is why such organisations have become weaker. That is also why the atrocities on Hindus are continuing and no one seems concerned about issues like conversion,’’ he said.

He asked religious leaders to take to the streets to stop attempts at conversion. “They should leave their maths and ashrams and go to the villages and towns, visit the houses of common people and stop conversion attempts. Sadly, most heads of maths are indulging in politics,’’ he said.

He said that most mosques are violating the Supreme Court orders on the use of loud speakers. He gave an ultimatum to the State Government to stop such violations immediately. “If not, the Sri Ram Sene members will sit in dharna in front of the offices of Deputy Commissioners in the districts and in Bengaluru,’’ he said.

He said that it was distressing to learn about the ill-gotten wealth of some government officers who were raided by the Anti Corruption Bureau. “Such corrupt officers should be made to face the law,’’ he said. “However, it is not enough that corrupt officers are caught. The criminal politicians who are behind such officers should also be arrested,’’ he said.