Affiliation renewal: KSEAB withholds draft admission tickets of students of 129 private schools

February 10, 2024 09:47 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has withheld the draft admission tickets of SSLC (Class 10) students studying in 129 private high schools in the State whose affiliation has not been renewed for the academic year 2023-24.

Over 5,000 students are in trouble as their schools have not renewed their affiliation. However, the board has given 15 days time for it.

The Board has provided the facility to download the draft admission tickets of the students registered for the SSLC exam-1 of 2024 and to update the details of the students online if there are any corrections. Heads of schools have been asked to download the draft admission tickets of their children and verify and update the corrections in the personal details of the students if necessary.

The Deputy Directors of Public Instruction had sent the list of schools whose affiliation has already been renewed in the State to the Board. While the Board was verifying the list, it was found that 129 schools had not renewed their affiliation. Among them, the highest number of schools are in Bengaluru South and North educational districts, 65.

The Board said if any of these 129 schools renew their affiliation and send their information to the Board, the draft admission cards of such schools will be released for verification.

Speaking to The Hindu, Gopalakrishna. H.N., Director of KSEAB, said, “The list of schools whose affiliation has not been renewed is published on the board’s website and 15 days time has been given for renewal of affiliation. If these private schools do not renew their affiliation on time, there will be no problem in the examination of the students. Students from such schools will be tagged with nearby government or aided schools and allowed to take the SSLC exam. Further, the government will take appropriate action against the schools that do not renew their affiliation.”

