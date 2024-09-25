Affected road shoulder near railway bridge in Yadgir to be repaired soon

An affected portion of a road shoulder on the main road near the railway bridge in Yadgir will soon be repaired at a cost of ₹1 crore, according to Congress MLA Channareddy Patil Tunnur.

Mr. Tunnur has said that permanent work on the affected portion of the road next to the railway bridge near the city will be taken up soon after there is some respite from rainfall.

He was addressing a press conference at his office in Yadgir on recently.

Mr. Tunnur said that an estimated ₹10-crore proposal for reconstruction of the road shoulder has been sent to the government. But, meanwhile, repair work on the affected portion will be taken up at a cost of ₹1 crore using MLA grants, he added.

The road shoulder near the railway bridge on the Sindgi-Kodangal State Highway slipped recently due to incessant rainfall. This is the second time that this particular road shoulder has slipped. The first time it did was four years ago.

Then, the department concerned had carried out repairs.

After the recent development, heavy motor vehicles have been barred from passing through the railway bridge. Heavy vehicle traffic has been diverted on an alternative route.

Repair work on damaged roads within the city will be carried out now. Potholes will be filled in a proper manner. “Several potholes on major roads in the city are causing hurdle to traffic movement. Using MLA grants, pothole-filling work will be taken up soon,” he added.

He said that laying pipelines from the Bhima river to the filterbed on Hyderabad Road and construction of three overhead tanks to supply drinking water will be taken up at a cost of ₹55 crore under the Amrit 2.0 project.

It may be noted that there have been many complaints from the general public about bad roads in the city and also the poor drinking water supply.

Meanwhile, reacting to the High Court’s verdict dismissing the Chief Minister’s writ petition challenging the Governor’s approval to prosecute him in the MUDA site allotment issue, Mr. Tunnur said that he will stand by Siddaramaiah. “Whatever the decision the high command will take in future, in the wake of the court verdict, I will accept it,” he added.