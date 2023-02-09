Aero India: Health Department sets up 30 disaster management teams

February 09, 2023 11:00 pm | Updated 11:00 pm IST - Bengaluru

With Aero India all set to commence in Bengaluru on February 13, the State Health Department has set up 30 disaster management teams. Each team comprising a specialist doctor, physician, nurse, pharmacist, and assisting staff will be available in an ambulance.

According to a press release from the department on the emergency health management preparedness for the show, 10 disaster management teams will be stationed on site and the rest off-site.

While 45 government and private ambulances will be deployed, a total of 70 doctors, 80 paramedical staff, and 27 assisting staff have been deputed at the venue of the show. “Private hospitals in Bengaluru have been roped in by the department and 1,928 beds have been set aside in these hospitals for any emergency. This apart, 750 beds have been set aside in government hospitals,” the release said.

“Drills are being conducted since February 8 and all these staff members have participated in them. Besides, health officials, doctors and paramedical staff in Bengaluru Rural, Chickballapur and Kolar districts have been instructed to be prepared for any emergencies,” the release added.

ADVERTISEMENT