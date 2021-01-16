Aero India: First hybrid defence exhibition

Bengaluru

16 January 2021 09:46 IST

This edition of Aero Inda is being held only as a business event as the five-day event has been cut short to three days and two public days have been given a go-by due to COVID-19 norms.

With a combination of both physical and virtual exhibition, the 13th edition of Aero India 2021 being held here from February 3 to 5 is being touted as the world’s first hybrid aerospace and defence exhibition.

Greater outreach

Aero India 2021 will be held simultaneously as a physical exhibition and virtual exhibition with stalls being provided in both realms. A note from the Press Information Bureau said that this will result in greater engagement and exhibitors will experience a greater outreach to cater to those who could not join the event physically. The attendees joining the event virtually can participate in seminars, interact with exhibitors and representatives, hold B2B meetings, and can view product details and supporting videos, it added.

On Friday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired the apex committee meeting here to oversee the arrangement of Aero India in which Chief Minister B.S. Yeddyurappa, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Secretary, Department of Defence Production Raj Kumar and Karnataka Chief Secretary P. Ravikumar were also present.

On his part, Mr. Yeddyurappa assured full cooperation from the State to make the event a success. An MoU was signed by the Union and the State governments for active participation, shared responsibility and synchronised efforts since Aero India is one of the major international aerospace and defence exhibitions.

Driverless train

The Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday unveiled India’s first indigenously developed driverless metro car during his visit to BEML manufacturing facility here. “I am proud of the good work the team of engineers and technicians are doing at BEML. They are the real warriors of Atmanirbhar Bharat, taking India ahead,” the minister tweeted.