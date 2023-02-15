Aero India 2023

February 15, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST

HAL signs MoU with RPM for Helicopter Emergency Medical Services

HAL signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Response Plus Holding PJSC (RPM), a leading healthcare provider of emergency medical services, remote healthcare services, and occupational health solutions in the United Arab Emirates.

According to the terms of the agreement, RPM and HAL will explore new opportunities for cooperation in the areas of emergency medical services, medical evacuation, helicopter emergency medical services, and other mutually-beneficial fields in India, the Gulf, and the MENA region.

Thales and BDL to join hands for 70mm laser guided rocket

Thales and Bharat Dynamics Ltd. (BDL) will sign a Memorandum of Understanding for setting up manufacturing facilities in India for precision-strike 70mm laser guided rockets (FZ275 LGR).

Through the agreement, BDL will become part of the FZ275 LGR global supply chain, providing the opportunity for export of Indian manufactured components to existing and future 70mm laser guided rockets customers.