ADVERTISEMENT

Aero India 2023

February 15, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

HAL signs MoU with RPM for Helicopter Emergency Medical Services

HAL signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Response Plus Holding PJSC (RPM), a leading healthcare provider of emergency medical services, remote healthcare services, and occupational health solutions in the United Arab Emirates.

According to the terms of the agreement, RPM and HAL will explore new opportunities for cooperation in the areas of emergency medical services, medical evacuation, helicopter emergency medical services, and other mutually-beneficial fields in India, the Gulf, and the MENA region.

Thales and BDL to join hands for 70mm laser guided rocket 

Thales and Bharat Dynamics Ltd. (BDL) will sign a Memorandum of Understanding for setting up manufacturing facilities in India for precision-strike 70mm laser guided rockets (FZ275 LGR).

Through the agreement, BDL will become part of the FZ275 LGR global supply chain, providing the opportunity for export of Indian manufactured components to existing and future 70mm laser guided rockets customers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US