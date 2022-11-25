Aero India 2023 to begin from February 13

November 25, 2022 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - Bengaluru

The biennial show will be held for over five days

IAF aerobatic team ‘Suryakiran’ and Sarang Helicopter team perform at an Aero India show. | Photo Credit: File photo

Aero India 2023 will be held at the Air Force Station Yelahanka starting February 13 next year. The biennial show, which is traditionally held for over five days, will return to its old avatar during the 2023 edition.

The show was reduced to a three-day affair during the last edition in 2021 due to the COVID pandemic.

Normally, the first three days of the air show are reserved for business visitors and the last two days are open to the general public.

However, last year the public viewing days were cancelled and the show was promoted as the world-first hybrid air show wherein the business element of the event was both physical as well as virtual.

Aero India 2023 will be organised by defence PSU Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). “HAL has been the nodal agency since 2018 organising the defence events in the country, we have been organising both the Defence Expo events as well as the Aero India since then,” said HAL sources.

A few days ago the air show’s official website went live stating the 2023 edition will be held at the Air Force Station Yelahanka, which has been hosting the show since 1996.

A large number of Indian and foreign exhibitors are expected to participate, besides aircraft, both military and civilian, would be on display.

In the last edition, delegations from 43 countries along with 530 companies participated.

