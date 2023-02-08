ADVERTISEMENT

Aero India 2023: Defence Ministry to organise CEO’s Roundtable

February 08, 2023 10:54 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Ministry of Defence is organising a CEOs Roundtable on February 13, the inaugural day of Aero India 2023, under the chairmanship of Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh.

The Roundtable will see participation from officials, delegates, and global CEOs from 26 countries including global investors such as Boeing, Lockheed, Israel Aerospace Industries, General Atomics, Liebherr Group, Raytheon Technologies, Safran, General Authority of Military Industries (GAMI) etc.

Domestic PSUs like Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), BEML Limited, and Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited will also participate in the Roundtable.

The five-day event will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will include aerial displays by aircrafts along with a large exhibition and trade fair of aerospace companies. This year, the exhibition is expected to be the biggest airshow with the highest rate of participation and will feature top international think-tanks, major aerospace companies and world leaders.

