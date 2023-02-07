Aero India 2023: Defence Ministers’ Conclave on February 14

February 07, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - Bengaluru

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will host Defence Ministers’ Conclave on February 14 on the sidelines of Aero India 2023. It will comprise defence ministers of friendly countries who will attend Aero India 2023.

“The conclave would address aspects related to deepening cooperation for capacity building (through investments, R&D, joint venture, co-development, co-production and provisioning of defence equipment), training, space, AI and maritime security to grow together with the broad theme Shared Prosperity through Enhanced Engagements in Defence (SPEED),” the Ministry of Defence said in a statement on Tuesday.

The conclave is an opportunity for defence ministers of all friendly foreign countries and India to engage with each other to carry forward the Prime Minister’s vision of ‘Make in India, Make for the World’ for a secure and prosperous future for generations to come, it added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a campaign for ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ (self-reliant India) in the defence sector, which is aimed at increasing indigenous defence manufacturing and production capability to develop a self-sufficient defence ecosystem, involving like-minded nations in developing a reliable supply chain free of exploitation and disruptions by certain players; and provide affordable and robust defence equipment to friendly countries.

The Ministry said that the Indian defence sector had shown promising growth despite the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. India is shifting its focus towards defence innovation and technology incorporation to design and develop future weapon systems.

While the domestic requirements are large enough to sustain the indigenous industry, India would like to partner with friendly countries to take defence production to the next level and share the benefits to ensure shared prosperity.

“The aerospace market is expanding in India with an exponential rise in demand for military equipment by defence forces. The aerospace industry is also gearing up to cater to the demand for aircraft (fixed and rotary wings), UAVs and communication systems. The opportunities in aerospace for the Indian industries will enhance with favourable defence policies with the other countries by creating an ecosystem in India. Satellite-enabled technologies such as information technology, Artificial Intelligence, chip manufacturing and communication technology are areas where the massive scope for jointness exists,” the Ministry said.