Aerators installed in over five lakh public taps in Bengaluru city

April 20, 2024 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

After the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) mandated installation of aerators in public taps, the board said they have been installed in about five lakh public taps across the city, including in government offices and other public spaces, to conserve water.

The BWSSB said the deadline to fit aerators will end on April 30. BWSSB chairman V. Ram Prasath Manohar said about 30% of water can be saved everyday with installation of aerators. 

Mr. Manohar said in the city, the board has levied fines on 450 persons for using potable water for non-essential purposes. The BWSSB fines ₹5,000 for such violations. 

Mr. Manohar said in the last 15 days, the board filled 15 lakes with treated water and said they had set a target to fill 200 lakes with treated water in a year’s time. “This will help improve groundwater levels in the areas around these lakes,” he said. 

Meanwhile, BWSSB will issue ‘Bengaluru’s proud citizen’ certificates to those registered as Jalamitras, a volunteer programme where citizens join hands with the board to conserve water. In the last 30 days, 9,000 volunteers have registered as Jalamitras. 

