Aequs inducts two industry veterans

Bengaluru

17 July 2021 01:52 IST

Belagavi-based Aequs, a diversified contract manufacturing company providing vertically integrated product solutions across the aerospace, toys and consumer durable goods industries, inducted two industry veterans, Dr. Klaus Richter and Dr. Shubhada M. Rao, on to its Board of Directors on Friday.

Dr. Richter, former Airbus and BMW procurement head, and currently President designate of the Executive Board at German technology conglomerate, Diehl Stiftung GmbH & Co., brings to the Aequs Board “a deep understanding and experience in global supply chains”, said a company statement.

Dr. Shubhada M. Rao, is the founder of lead research house QuantEco, and former Senior Group President & Chief Economist at YES Bank.

“We are pleased to welcome Klaus and Shubhada as new independent directors to the Aequs board. Their presence will be a tremendous asset as we further our mission of expanding our manufacturing ecosystems to other sectors,” said Aravind Melligeri, Chairman & CEO.