Aequs in pact with University of Illinois to make resuscitators in Belagavi

Aequs, the aerospace precision engineering and manufacturing company, on Thursday announced the launch of AQovent, a medical-grade, low-cost, and mass-produced mechanical resuscitator.

AQovent is an oxygen-driven emergency resuscitator that can provide constant-flow, pressure-cycled ventilation automatically to patients in respiratory distress. Aequs is manufacturing these resuscitators in its Belagavi facility based on the licence procured on the concept design from the University of Illinois, USA.

Today, as the country battles the COVID-19 pandemic, this collaboration with the University of Illinois was initiated to contest one of the main challenges in the current medical system. The challenge is the extensive reliance on a small segment of suppliers for specialised, proprietary, mass-produced resuscitators. This dependence has created a wide gap in the supply-demand model of these specialty products, the company said.

Aravind Melligeri, Chairman & CEO, Aequs, said, “At Aequs, we stand in solidarity with the government and medical fraternity in the country’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. AQovent, one of Aequs’ innovations, is a low-cost and indigenously developed resuscitator, operates without a power source, and is hassle-free. The design of AQovent lends itself to a level of scalability, enabling us to ramp up production to meet the surge in demand.”

Aequs has leveraged its ‘Aerospace’ and ‘Consumer Divisions' capabilities in its vertically integrated ecosystem at the SEZ in Belagavi to manufacture AQovent.