AEFI panel rules out vaccine link to student’s death

December 13, 2022 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Taking note of the death of a nine-year-old Class IV student of a government school at Hirapur in Kalaburagi after he was vaccinated against Japanese Encephalitis, the Adverse Events Following Immunisation (AEFI) Committee has ruled out that the vaccine was the cause of the death.

Referring to the AEFI Committee report, Chief Executive Officer of the Kalaburagi Zilla Panchayat Girish Dilip Badole has said that the vaccine drawn from a single vial was given to four children, including the one who died. But the remaining three children who took the vaccine are perfectly alright.

“The report has clearly ruled out any link of vaccine to the death. The other children who were also given vaccination from that vial are fine. Besides, we have given the vaccine to nearly three lakh students in the district and adverse effects have not been reported from anywhere else,” Dr. Badole told The Hindu.

Asked about the exact cause of death of the student, Mr. Badole pleaded helplessness saying that it is difficult to pinpoint the cause of death as post-mortem was not conducted.

“The last rites of the boy were conducted, without post-mortem. It is, therefore, difficult to say the exact cause of the death,” he said.