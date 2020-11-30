Advocates want police inspector suspended

One of them was said to have been handcuffed

Advocates in Hubballi-Dharwad are up in arms against the police as an advocate was said to have been handcuffed while being taken to the police station. They have demanded the suspension of the inspector of APMC Police Station in Hubballi who has now been transferred.

After the incident happened last week, police personnel of APMC Police Station too reportedly complained to their higher-ups that they were not being allowed to discharge their normal duties.

As the issue started getting complicated, Inspector-General of Police Northern Range Raghavendra Suhas heard the police personnel and also the advocates and subsequently, transferred APMC Navanagar Police Inspector Prabhu Surin and a few constables to ease the tension.

However, the advocates are not happy with the development as they want suspension of the inspector. On Monday, an emergency meeting of the Dharwad Bar Association was called for to discuss the future course of action.

In a press note issued later, the Dharwad Bar Association has taken exception to the handcuffing of advocate Vinod Patil and the case registered against him and demanded the suspension and arrest of Prabhu Surin before 3 p.m. on Tuesday failing which they would be forced to intensify their agitation.

Meanwhile, in Hubballi, an emergency general body meeting of the Hubballi Bar Association was held under the chairmanship of association president Ashok Baligar and a resolution to urge the Home Minister seeking the suspension of the inspector was passed. Subsequently, the Bar Association wrote to Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai seeking action against Prabhu Surin.