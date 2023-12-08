ADVERTISEMENT

Advocates stage protest in Yadgir condemning Kalaburagi murder

December 08, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - YADGIR

The Hindu Bureau

Strongly condemning the brutal murder of an advocate in Kalaburagi and seeking the immediate arrest of the assailants, members of the Yadgir District Advocates Association staged a protest in Yadgir on Friday.

Scores of practising advocates under the banner of the association staged a demonstration outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office.

President of the association C.S. Malipatil, who led the protest, said that advocate Erannagouda Malipatil’s brutal murder has shocked advocates and their families.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The State government should take serious note of the crime and implement the Advocates Protection Act to ensure the safety of advocates. The protestors subsequently submitted a memorandum addressed to the Governor through the Deputy Commissioner.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US