HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Advocates stage protest in Yadgir condemning Kalaburagi murder

December 08, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - YADGIR

The Hindu Bureau

Strongly condemning the brutal murder of an advocate in Kalaburagi and seeking the immediate arrest of the assailants, members of the Yadgir District Advocates Association staged a protest in Yadgir on Friday.

Scores of practising advocates under the banner of the association staged a demonstration outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office.

President of the association C.S. Malipatil, who led the protest, said that advocate Erannagouda Malipatil’s brutal murder has shocked advocates and their families.

The State government should take serious note of the crime and implement the Advocates Protection Act to ensure the safety of advocates. The protestors subsequently submitted a memorandum addressed to the Governor through the Deputy Commissioner.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.