Advocates stage protest in Yadgir condemning Kalaburagi murder

December 08, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - YADGIR

Strongly condemning the brutal murder of an advocate in Kalaburagi and seeking the immediate arrest of the assailants, members of the Yadgir District Advocates Association staged a protest in Yadgir on Friday.

Scores of practising advocates under the banner of the association staged a demonstration outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office.

President of the association C.S. Malipatil, who led the protest, said that advocate Erannagouda Malipatil’s brutal murder has shocked advocates and their families.

The State government should take serious note of the crime and implement the Advocates Protection Act to ensure the safety of advocates. The protestors subsequently submitted a memorandum addressed to the Governor through the Deputy Commissioner.