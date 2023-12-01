Advocates stage protest in Shivamogga

December 01, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - Shivamogga

Advocates of Shivamogga staged a dharna at Gopi Circle in Shivamogga demanding a law to ensure security for them. The advocates hit the streets on Friday following the assault on an advocate by policemen in Chikkamagaluru the previous night.

Boycotting the court proceedings on the day, the advocates staged a dharna stopping the vehicular movement. They demanded that the Deputy Commissioner and the Superintendent of Police reach the spot to receive their memorandum.

Addressing the gathering, K.P. Sripal said the protest was not against all policemen but against those who behave like goondas despite being in the Police Department. “The assault on the advocate was a violation of human rights and a criminal act. The advocates should get justice,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner R. Selvamani and Superintendent of Police G.K. Mithun Kumar met the protesters and received the memorandum. The SP said that the incident happened in Chikkamagalur and the department had taken action against the police officials.