Advocates stage flash protest

The Hindu Bureau HUBBALLI
October 31, 2022 21:52 IST

Stating that a police official misbehaved with a woman advocate and seeking action, members of Dharwad Bar Association staged a snap protest in Dharwad on Monday.

The flash protest by the advocates in Dharwad caught the public off guard and the busy Jubilee Circle was choked.

The members of Dharwad Bar Association formed a human chain at the Jubilee Circle and blocked vehicular movement for a few hours. It was ultimately after the intervention of senior police officials that the blockade was removed and the protest withdrawn.

They said that a police officer misbehaved with the woman advocate. They said that Dharwad Rural Circle Inspector of Police Manjunath Kusugal on Friday last misbehaved with the woman advocate in the police station itself.

They demanded that the accused police officer should be suspended and booked. They also filed a complaint against Manjunath Kusugal at the Sub-Urban Police Station.

It took a few hours for the police officials to pacify the advocates and make them withdraw the agitation.

