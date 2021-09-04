Advocates shower accolades on Oka

Bengaluru

Abhay Shreeniwas Oka was the best among the finest chief justices the High Court of Karnataka has seen, said several senior members of the Bengaluru Advocates’ Association (AAB) while felicitating him on becoming a judge of the Supreme Court of India.

Describing him as “a judge of high calibre”, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the manner of functioning of Mr. Oka had made himself, as the then Law Minister, to take more care in taking decision to ensure that there was no ambiguity in the process that may come under judicial scrutiny before the then Chief Justice.

Senior Advocate and former advocate general Uday Holla said, “In the course of my career as a lawyer I have seen and practised before at least 24 chief justices of the High Court of Karnataka. Without a fear of contradiction I can tell everyone of you that Justice Oka is the most hard working and focused of all the chief justices I have seen.”

Mr. Holla said Mr. Oka’s actions had ensured that the High Court of Karnakata continued to function during the peak of COVID-19 pandemic when other High Courts in the country had shut.

K.N. Putte Gowda, a senior member of the AAB, said, “In my practice of 40 years I have seen 24 chief justices, and a very few of them were genuinely appreciated by the Bar...I can say without hesitation that Justice Oka is the best amongst them.” A.P. Ranganatha, president of the AAB, said Mr. Oka, as the Chief Justice had taken stern action against corruption in judiciary and during his tenure as Chief Justice more than 25 judicial officers were terminated from service and several judicial officers were denied promotion.

Justice B.V. Nagarathna, who was also elevated as a judge of the apex court recently, was also felicitated on the occasion.