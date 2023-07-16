Advocates should guide clients properly on the importance of negotiation mechanism, says judge

July 16, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - Belagavi

The valedictory function and prize distribution ceremony of KLE Law Academy’s first National Negotiation Competition was held in Hubballi on Sunday.

Judge of the High Court of Karnataka, Dharwad, M.G. Uma, who addressed a gathering, also gave away trophies and medals to participants and winners.

She observed that law students and advocates have to maintain decorum and dignity of the legal profession and should strive to protect the interest of their clients not only through a litigation process but also by guiding them properly about the importance of the negotiation mechanism.

Registrar, Karnataka State Law University, G. B. Patil, and faculty member of Government Law College, Holenarasipur, M.K. Matolli, advised participants and students on the importance of alternative dispute resolution mechanism in resolving disputes.

A team from KLE Society’s Law College, Bengaluru, won the first prize and JSS Sakri Law College, Hubballi, received the runners-up trophy.

KLS R.L. Law College, Belagavi, won the consolation prize, Anushka Roy, IFIM Law School, Bengaluru, won the best negotiator prize and M. Hariroopan, School of Excellence in Law, Chennai, won the NNC GKLC Spirit prize. As many as 24 law colleges participated.

J. M. Mallikarjunaiah, Dnyaneshwar P. Chouri, S.M. Hullur, Preeti J. Kasturi, organising secretary and former principal Sharada Patil and others were present.

