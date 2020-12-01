Advocates set another deadline for inspector’s suspension

HUBBALLI

01 December 2020 22:25 IST

With the deadline given for suspension of the police inspector, who is said to have handcuffed an advocate, ending on Tuesday afternoon, the Dharwad Bar Association has set another deadline and warned that it would lay a siege to the Police Commissioner’s office here on Monday next.

A resolution to this effect was passed during a joint meeting of the office-bearers of the bar associations of Dharwad, Hubballi, Kalghatgi and Kundgol in Dharwad on Tuesday. President of Dharwad Bar Association B.S. Ghodse presided over the meeting.

Advocates in Hubballi-Dharwad are up in arms against the police after an advocate Vinod Patil was reportedly handcuffed and assaulted while being taken to APMC Navanagar Police Station. Police Inspector Prabhu Surin, has since been transferred but the advocates had set a Tuesday-2 p.m. deadline for his suspension. As there was no development in this regard, the advocates held a joint meeting on Tuesday.

Advertising

Advertising

The advocates condemned the incident and demanded the immediate suspension of the inspector and suitable action against other police personnel involved.

The meeting passed a resolution stating that Mr. Surin should be suspended before 2 p.m. on December 4 and that suitable action taken against the others involved. “If no action is taken before the deadline, the advocates of the district would lay a siege to the Police Commissioner’s office on Monday”, a release from the Dharwad Bar Association said.