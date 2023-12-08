Advocates seek prompt action in murder case

December 08, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Condemning the brutal murder of advocate Irannagouda Patil in Kalaburagi on Thursday, members of the District Bar Association and the High Court unit staged a protest in Kalaburagi on Friday demanding stringent action against those involved in the ghastly crime.

The agitating advocates gathered outside the Police Commissionerate Office and submitted a memorandum addressed to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah through Police Commissioner R. Chetan.

Later, they took out a protest march towards Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Chowk and formed a human chain to register their protest against the murder.

Accusing the government of failure in protecting advocates, the agitators set ablaze an effigy of the State government and demanded that it [State government] enact the Advocates Protection Act in the ongoing winter session in Belagavi.

Association president Guptaling S. Patil urged the State government to table the Advocates Protection Bill for the safety of advocates as atrocities against them are increasing.

Three arrested

Meanwhile, the police have arrested three people in connection with the murder.

The police gave the names of the accused as 45-year-old Mallinath Basanna, 20-year-old Bhaganna (Bhagwan) and 48-year-old Avvannappa Bhagwantrao.