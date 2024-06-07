GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Advocates question why people accused of circulating objectionable content not yet arrested

Published - June 07, 2024 08:53 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Advocates in support of the Janata Dal (Secular) party have questioned why the Special Investigation Team, investigating the Prajwal Revanna case, has not arrested three people accused of distributing the objectionable content.

In a press conference in Hassan on Friday, advocates Kavan Gowda, Gopal and Lokesh wanted to know why Karthik Gowda, Puttaraju and Sharath Gowda, accused in the case, had not been arrested so far. “They have been named as accused in the case booked on charges of circulating the objectionable content. Two of them had moved to court seeking bail. Their applications had been rejected. Even then, the SIT has not arrested them so far,” said Gopal.

The advocates alleged that the accused had been roaming free. “The SIT has been acting as per the instructions of people in power. Hence, we want the case handed over to the CBI for a fair investigation into the case,” he alleged.

Further, Gopal said that the SIT police did not conduct mahazar at Revanna’s residence in Holenarasipur properly. “The police brought clothes from outside and kept them in the house before conducting the mahajar. I am not blaming the SIT police. But they have been acting as per the instructions of people holding power,” he alleged.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.