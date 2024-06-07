Advocates question why people accused of circulating objectionable content not yet arrested

Advocates in support of the Janata Dal (Secular) party have questioned why the Special Investigation Team, investigating the Prajwal Revanna case, has not arrested three people accused of distributing the objectionable content.

In a press conference in Hassan on Friday, advocates Kavan Gowda, Gopal and Lokesh wanted to know why Karthik Gowda, Puttaraju and Sharath Gowda, accused in the case, had not been arrested so far. “They have been named as accused in the case booked on charges of circulating the objectionable content. Two of them had moved to court seeking bail. Their applications had been rejected. Even then, the SIT has not arrested them so far,” said Gopal.

The advocates alleged that the accused had been roaming free. “The SIT has been acting as per the instructions of people in power. Hence, we want the case handed over to the CBI for a fair investigation into the case,” he alleged.

Further, Gopal said that the SIT police did not conduct mahazar at Revanna’s residence in Holenarasipur properly. “The police brought clothes from outside and kept them in the house before conducting the mahajar. I am not blaming the SIT police. But they have been acting as per the instructions of people holding power,” he alleged.