ADVERTISEMENT

Advocates’ protest stalls traffic on highway for two hours

December 27, 2022 09:09 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Siddaramaiah, leader of the opposition, speaks to advocates on strike in front of Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi on Tuesday . Badiger p K | Photo Credit: Badger PK

Members of various Bar Associations in Bengaluru and other districts took out a protest rally in front of the Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi on Tuesday, demanding the passage of an advocates protection legislation and other benefits, resulting in a two-hour-long traffic jam on the Bengaluru-Pune Highway.

They gathered at the protest venue near the Suvarna Soudha and walked towards the winter session venue.

They demanded that J.C. Madhu Swamy, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister, come to meet them at the protest venue. When he did not turn up for some time, they tried to storm into the Suvarna Soudha by shouting slogans against the government. Some tried to force their way into the front gate, while others had a heated debate with the Police Commissioner M.B. Boralingaiah who tried to stop them.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

This is the second time commuters on the national highway suffered traffic jams this week. The Panchamasali reservation agitation committee had stopped the movement of vehicles as their rally had spilled over onto the highway on December 22.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US