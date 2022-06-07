Advocates protest against Mysuru MP

Members of the Mysore Bar Association and Akhila Karnataka Siddaramaiahnavara Abhimanigala Brigade on Tuesday staged separate protests against Pratap Simha, Mysuru MP.

The advocates condemned Mr. Simha for allegedly “insulting” the advocates while criticising former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who has a degree in law. They staged a demonstration in front of the court here and sought action against the MP.

The protesting advocates said the MP’s remarks have hurt the legal fraternity and demanded that he apologise to the lawyers.

In another protest, the members of Akhila Karnataka Siddaramaiahnavara Abhimanigala Brigade lashed out at the MP for his remarks against the former Chief Minister.

Hitting out at Mr. Siddaramaiah, Mr. Simha, while addressing press persons here recently, questioned the former Chief Minister’s knowledge in Indian economy while having a qualification in law.

In reply to Mr. Simha’s remarks, the former Chief Minister said on Monday, “Mr. Simha has asked whether I’m an advocate or an economist. Are B.S. Yediyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai economists? How can he comment on my knowledge in the Indian economy and tax matters without knowing financial matters? How can he say I am wrong in my views unless he knew the subject?”