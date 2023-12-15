ADVERTISEMENT

Advocates in Mysuru call off stir

December 15, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Advocates Association in Mysuru called off their boycott of courts on Friday evening after both Houses of the State Legislature passed the Karnataka Prohibition of Violence Against Advocates Bill 2023 in Belagavi.

The advocates had stayed off the courts in Mysuru since Monday to press for their demand on passage of the Bill aimed at preventing violence against advocates.

Even on Friday, the advocates boycotted court proceedings and staged a protest in front of the court complex on Krishnaraja Boulevard and raised slogans against the frequent attacks on advocates. With the strike starting on Monday, the agitation by the lawyers had entered the fifth day on Friday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Though the Legislative Assembly had passed the Bill on Thursday, it was passed in the Legislative Council on Friday.

“We have called off the boycott. We will be returning to the courts from tomorrow,” president of Mysore Bar Association Mahadevaswamy told The Hindu over phone.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US