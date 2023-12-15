Advocates in Mysuru call off stir

December 15, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - MYSURU

The Advocates Association in Mysuru called off their boycott of courts on Friday evening after both Houses of the State Legislature passed the Karnataka Prohibition of Violence Against Advocates Bill 2023 in Belagavi.

The advocates had stayed off the courts in Mysuru since Monday to press for their demand on passage of the Bill aimed at preventing violence against advocates.

Even on Friday, the advocates boycotted court proceedings and staged a protest in front of the court complex on Krishnaraja Boulevard and raised slogans against the frequent attacks on advocates. With the strike starting on Monday, the agitation by the lawyers had entered the fifth day on Friday.

Though the Legislative Assembly had passed the Bill on Thursday, it was passed in the Legislative Council on Friday.

“We have called off the boycott. We will be returning to the courts from tomorrow,” president of Mysore Bar Association Mahadevaswamy told The Hindu over phone.