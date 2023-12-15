GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Advocates in Mysuru call off stir

December 15, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Advocates Association in Mysuru called off their boycott of courts on Friday evening after both Houses of the State Legislature passed the Karnataka Prohibition of Violence Against Advocates Bill 2023 in Belagavi.

The advocates had stayed off the courts in Mysuru since Monday to press for their demand on passage of the Bill aimed at preventing violence against advocates.

Even on Friday, the advocates boycotted court proceedings and staged a protest in front of the court complex on Krishnaraja Boulevard and raised slogans against the frequent attacks on advocates. With the strike starting on Monday, the agitation by the lawyers had entered the fifth day on Friday.

Though the Legislative Assembly had passed the Bill on Thursday, it was passed in the Legislative Council on Friday.

“We have called off the boycott. We will be returning to the courts from tomorrow,” president of Mysore Bar Association Mahadevaswamy told The Hindu over phone.

Related Topics

laws / law enforcement

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.