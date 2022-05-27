Advocates file complaint against  Rohit Chakrathirtha

May 27, 2022 00:06 IST

A delegation led by the former president of the Advocates Association met the City Police Commissioner and filed a complaint demanding action against the chairperson of Textbook Review Committee, Rohit Chakrathirtha, for his alleged remarks against Kuvempu and the nadageethe.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, A.P. Ranganath, alleged that the comments made by Mr. Chakrathirtha on social media in 2017 have been circulated with an intention to bring communal disharmony.

Mr. Ranganath also mentioned the name of Mr. Chakrathirtha’s associate, identified as Lakshman Akashe Karkala, for allegedly using unparliamentary words against Kuvempu and demanded penal action against him for disturbing the peace.

Mr. Ranganath demanded the government sack Mr. Chakrathirtha from his post and threatened to intensify the protest if the it failed to do so.