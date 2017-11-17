Karnataka

Advocates dharna enters15th day

The indefinite dharna being staged outside Yadgir tahsildar’s office by advocates demanding land for the new District and Sessions Court building entered the 15th day on Thursday.

The advocates, who are boycotting court proceedings since the day they launched the dharna, have been demanding land for the court premises, since the district in-charge Minister Priyank Kharge agreed to allot 15 acres when they went on a protest in January this year and subsequently suspended it after the Minister’s promise.

