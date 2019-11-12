Advocates condemn assault by SI, take out protest march

Advocates of the Chitradurga District Bar Association took out a protest march from the District Court premises to the Deputy Commissioner’s office here on Monday after boycotting court work condemning the physical assault on an advocate by a Sub-Inspector of Police of Jnanabharathi Police Station in Bengaluru on Sunday.

The agitators alleged that advocate M. Naveen Kumar had gone with his client to Jnanabharathi Police Station regarding a civil case on Sunday. Sub-Inspector of Police Basavaraj reportedly assaulted Mr. Naveen Kumar after heated arguments between the two over the civil case.

Mr. Naveen Kumar has suffered injuries in the assault and is now in a private hospital there.

The agitators demanded that the State government immediately suspend the Sub-Inspector of Police and initiate an inquiry against him.

President of Chitradurga District Bar Association S. Vijaykumar, general secretary T. Nagendrappa were among those who led the agitation.