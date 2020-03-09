Advocates boycott court proceedings

DHARWAD

09 March 2020 19:34 IST

Members of the Dharwad Bar Association boycotted court proceedings here on Tuesday in protest against the alleged manhandling of a lawyer by police personnel.

The protesting advocates also took out a rally and later submitted a memorandum addressed to the Home Minister seeking action against the erring police officers.

They said that in the latest incident, advocate Sunil Gudi was manhandled by the police. They recalled that there have been several cases in the past of the police insulting lawyers whenever the latter went to police stations on behalf of their clients.

Following the flash protest by the advocates, vehicular movement on the busy Hubballi-Dharwad Road was affected for several minutes.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police Vartika Katiyas suspended two police constables Ganesh and Devaraj, with an inquiry pending.