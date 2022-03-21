Advocates’ Association urges CJI to take measures to protect judges 

While condemning the life threat given by an organisation from Madurai in Tamil Nadu to the Chief Justice of the High Court of Karnataka on hijab verdict, the Advocates’ Association, Bengaluru, on Monday urged the Chief Justice of India to take appropriate measures to protect the judiciary, all the judges and the lawyers from such threats.

In an emergency General body meeting held on Monday, the AAB has also resolved to hold a demonstration in Bengaluru to condemn the acts of the organisation in giving life threat to the Chief Justice, said AAB president Vivek S Reddy in a press release.

Since the institution of judiciary involves both the judges and the lawyers, it was resolved to demand the government of Karnataka to expedite the process of framing and enacting law for protection of advocates on the lines of The Judges Protection Act and afford full protection to the judicial institutions and persons associated with these institutions, the release stated.