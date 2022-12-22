Advocate seeks Suvarna Soudha on rent to celebrate his daughter’s birthday

December 22, 2022 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - Belagavi

An advocate from Belagavi has written to Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri to provide the Suvarna Soudha on rent to celebrate his daughter’s birthday.

Mallikarjun Choukashi practising at a Gokak court has sent the letter to the Speaker’s office to give the winter session venue on rent for a day to celebrate the sixth birthday of his daughter Manishree on January 30, 2023.

“We will also celebrate Huttadatti, a once-in-a-lifetime event for young children, on that day. I cannot find a better place for these celebrations and the Suvarna Soudha is empty in those days anyway. I will be happy to host my family and friends in the Suvarna Soudha on that day. I am willing to pay the due rent,’‘ he said.

He told The Hindu that the real reason behind the letter is to raise awareness about the under-utilisation of the building. “It is being used only for two of the 52 weeks in a year. What is more, the government has to spend crores of rupees to maintain and clean the building so that the building is utilised for these 15 days,’‘ he said.

He said that the Maharashtra government is holding its winter session in Nagpur in a more meaningful way. They not only hold a complete session in Nagpur but also have taken several steps to decentralise administration. Several important State-level offices are functioning in Nagpur, so that people are benefited. However, the State government has not taken any steps towards shifting offices to Belagavi. It has been content with building the Suvarna Soudha and holding the session for eight-10 days in a year. “Hence, I wrote the letter,’‘ Mr Choukashi said.