Advocate run over by truck

Hassan

07 September 2021 19:35 IST

An advocate died on the spot after a truck ran over him at N.R. Circle in Hassan on Tuesday. Nazeer Ahmed, 64, was on his way to court in a two-wheeler when he met with the accident. He fell on the road in an attempt to avoid hitting a vehicle and the truck ran over him.

Nazeer Ahmed, who has been an advocate in Hassan for nearly 40 years, was elected to Hassan City Municipal Council in 1996 as an independent candidate. Later, he identified with the Janata Dal (Secular). He is survived by his wife, two sons and two daughters.

Protest

Following the incident, advocates staged a protest at N.R.Circle, blaming the poor management of traffic by the police in the city. The advocates alleged that the police were interested only in penalizing traffic rules violators. The traffic movement was hit on the busy road for a couple of hours.

Superintendent of Police R.S rinivasa Gowda and other officers reached the spot and convinced the protesters to disperse. District Advocates’ Association president Manjunath Murthy and others were present.

Mourned

Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda has mourned the death of Nazeer Ahmed. In his condolence message, Mr. Deve Gowda said Nazeer Ahmed served people of Hassan and worked as legal adviser to many institutions.