Advocate murdered on court premises in Hosapete

An advocate who was associated with the Congress was murdered in a broad daylight on the JMFC court premises in Hosapete, Vijayanagara district, on Saturday. He was identified as Tarihalli Venkatesh (48).

As per the accounts of the people in the court, the advocate was doing some work sitting in a chair when he was attacked by his relative, Manoj, with a sword. He collapsed and died on the spot after he bled heavily.

The incident created panic among the people in the court and a large number of people gathered within a few minutes. The police took the accused into custody and, after dispersing the crowd, sent the body for post-mortem. Family dispute was said to be the reason behind the attack.