Advocate bludgeoned to death in Kalaburagi

December 07, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - KALABURAGI

A 45-year-old advocate, Irrannagouda Patil, was bludgeoned to death in broad daylight in Kalaburagi on Thursday.

The incident occurred as the advocate was heading to the District Court from his residence near Sai Mandir.

Assailants carrying lethal weapons pursued the advocate before attacking him and subsequently, bludgeoning him to death. They completely disfigured his face with a stone.

CCTV camera installed in an apartment captured the incident in which the perpetrators carrying sharp weapons chased the advocate who is seen frantically fleeing in an attempt to save himself.

The police have registered a case. As per sources, a property dispute might be the motive.

Meanwhile, condemning the brutal murder, advocates led by the District Bar Council office-bearers staged a protest at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Chowk and formed a massive human chain demanding justice for the victim and stringent punishment for the assailants.