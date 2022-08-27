Advisory committee alleges ‘conspiracy’ against Brihan Mutt seer

Counter complaint filed against administrator of the mutt

Following an FIR being against Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, seer of Brihan Mutt, Chitradurga, under the POCSO Act on charges of sexual harassment of minor girls, the advisory committee of the mutt held a meeting on Saturday and member N.B. Vishwanath has termed the allegation “baseless”.

Meanwhile, a counter complaint of sexual harassment has been filed against administrator of the mutt, S.K. Basavarajan, and his wife Soubhagya by a woman working for the educational institution run by the mutt.

Speaking to presspersons after the meeting in Chitradurga on Saturday, Mr. Vishwanath termed the allegation as a “conspiracy” to harass the seer and accused Mr. Basavarajan of being behind it

Mr. Vishwanath said that after returning to the mutt after a break, Mr. Basavarajan was expecting full power in administration, but it was subject to conditions. He said that never before were such allegations made against the seer. The seer had always worked for the welfare and upliftment of women and children, he added.

Replying to a query, Mr. Vishwanath said that a team of advocates had met the seer and it had been decided to approach the court for anticipatory bail. “Any action in a hurry would hurt the devotees,” he said.

The complaint against Mr. Basavarajan and his wife has been filed by the woman at Chitradurga Rural police station. The woman alleged that Mr. Basavarajan had tried to rape her and had threatened to kill her when she resisted.

She also claimed that the two minor girls who have spoken against the seer had gone out of the mutt citing personal reasons. However, instead of reaching their homes, they had reached Cottonpet police station in Bengaluru. Without informing the concerned, Mr. Basavarajan had kept them “illegally” at his home, she claimed.

Inquiry sought

Several women’s groups have, meanwhile, sought a thorough inquiry into the allegations. Akhila Bharata Janawadi Mahila Sanghatane and All India Mahila Samskrutika Sanghatane have urged the authorities to investigate without bowing to political pressure, given the clout the mutt enjoys.