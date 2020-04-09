Karnataka

Adventurism during lockdown claims a life

Man drowns while swimming across river to reach his village

Adventurism during lockdown led to the death of a man of Hungund taluk of Bagalkot district on Thursday.

Mallappa Bommadi (41) had come to the house of his in-laws in Amargol village of Muddebihal taluk in Vijayapura district a few days ago. On Thursday, he decided to return to his village but police prevented him at Tangadagi bridge across Krishna river. They told him to go back as travelling is banned during the lockdown.

The man, who was determined to move despite the prohibition, decided to swim across the river. According to police, he jumped into the river and started to swim, but midway, he lost strength and could not swim further and drowned. His body was recovered later.

Mudebihal police registered case.

