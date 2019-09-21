Adventure sports back to add excitement to Dasara festivities

Adventure sports are part of Dasara festivities this year once more with a slew of adrenaline-pumping events on the line-up.

While water sports at Varuna lake on the outskirts are a regular affair and often promoted during Dasara with special discount packages, it is managed by a private enterprise. Hence, the organising committee decided to introduce some events as part of Dasara sport on a non-competitive basis this year.

The district in-charge Minister V. Somanna, who released the poster for the wrestling event and adventure sports here on Friday said that rafting, jet skiing, speed boating, kayaking, canoeing, still water rafting, aqua slides, water zorbing, and banana ride will be a part. Rappelling at the Chamundi foothills, body zorbing at Chamundi Vihar hockey ground, Chamundi Hill climbing and white water rafting by accomplished teams at Srirangapatana are also planned.

Efforts are on to introduce hot air balloon rides and para-gliding, said Mysuru MP Pratap Simha.

Rafting will be conducted from September 29 to October 8 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Cauvery in Srirangapatana. It will be along 3.5 km from the KSTDC Mayura Hotel at Srirangapatana to Tiveni Sangama. Enroute, participants will be apprised of the places of importance along the banks. These include Garrison Cemetery, Diwan Purnaiah’s house, Sri Venugopalaswamy Temple and Gosai Ghat. The reporting place is the Mayura Hotel. Each ride will cost ₹200.

The other activities will be held at KRS backwaters, Haleunduwadi (Blue Lagoon) from to October 8 from 9 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. and again from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at fees varying from ₹50 to ₹200. Trained guides from General Thimayya National Academy of Adventure (GETHNA) will oversee the events.

To create awareness on the Fit India Movement, the authorities will conduct activities like fencing, boxing, hockey, wrestling and basketball for children at Kuppanna Park from 9 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Cycle Polo will be held at Chamundi Vihar Stadium on October 5 and the Dasara half marathon – 21.1 km – will be conducted from the same venue on October 6. This is in addition to the 10 km and 5 km races.

Dasara sports featuring the regular track and field events and 29 other games will be held from October 1 to 4. The organisers expect around 4,500 sportspersons to take part and 500 technical staff to be present.