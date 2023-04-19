Advances in technology impacting medical field, says NIMHANS Director

April 19, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - MYSURU

Pratima Murthy, Director and Senior Professor of Psychiatry, NIMHANS, said here on Wednesday that the recent technological developments have influenced the field of health and helped created opportunities for personalised medicine.

Delivering the Graduation Day address at the JSS Medical College, Dr.Pratima Murthy said mobile technology, nano-technology, molecular medicine, biosensors, actuators, health care internet of things, big data analytics, artificial intelligence, etc are some of the recent technological developments all of which have influenced medicine.

She said the medical field was constantly being bombarded by new technology and its applications and the eco-system of medicine was also expanding to being a holistic system with the objective of ensuring physical, emotional, mental, spiritual and social wellness.

Dr. Murthy referred to advances in digital technology and said it has also led to digital health tools, including mobile apps, active and passive sensors, robotics that could improve human health and address health conditions. ‘’This has led to interest in digital therapeutics, wearables, apps connected to smartphones, virtual assistants in home care and various telemedicine breakthroughs.’

‘’We are beginning to understand how abnormalities in nervous transmission at synapses can cause diseases ranging from autism to schizophrenia, how levels of different transmitter chemicals can affect mood, anxiety, aggression and even love and commitment’’, Dr. Murthy added.

Continuing with the current developments in the field of medicine, Dr. Murthy said neuroscience had become one of the most exciting and active areas of science. ‘’It encompasses medicine, psychology, and psychiatry, has strong links with biology, biochemistry, endocrinology and rests on behavioural physiology, chemistry, physics, and mathematics’’, she added and pointed out that the field was changing rapidly and one could not be relevant if there were no efforts for constantly updating the knowledge.

Dr. Murthy said India was making huge strides in healthcare but the nation had still had miles to go and millions to reach. ‘’It becomes our duty to make sure we reach quality healthcare, with our healing touch to all our citizens and at the same time, not lose sight of the ethical, human, psychological and spiritual aspects of our profession’, she added.

In all, 205 students received their graduation certificates and 11 meritorious students received gold medals and cash prizes. The graduates also took the Hippocratic Oath. The event was also marked by conferring a slew of awards for the faculty including the “Best Teacher Award”, “Research Excellence Award” for highest number of publications and highest number of citations and the “Professor Y.T. Thathachari endowment prize” for the Best Research Publication. Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamji of Suttur Mutt, JSS Mahavidyapeetha Executive Secretary C.G. Betsurmath, JSS AHER Pro Chancellor B. Suresh, Vice-Chancellor Surinder Singh, and Principal Basavanagowdappa were among those present.