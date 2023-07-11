Advanced Mycology Diagnostic and Research Centre inaugurated at St. John’s Medical College 

July 11, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Advanced Mycology Diagnostic and Research Centre (AMDRC) of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) was inaugurated at St. John’s Medical College and Hospital on Tuesday.

The centre, set up at a cost of ₹5 crore, would be among the eight referral/nodal centres across India and the only centre for the southern States of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry.

The Centre will focus on training, diagnostics, research and community advocacy in the field of mycology (fungal infections).

Jayanthi Savio, professor and Head, Department of Microbiology, and Principal Investigator, AMDRC, outlined the functions of the centre and how it would help in patient management using state-of-the-art advanced molecular techniques in diagnosis. She said that the students and faculty would be trained in mycology, thus building a repository of experts in the field across the country. She also said that awareness regarding fungal infections would be promoted to facilitate early reporting and better treatment of patients in need.

Randeep S., Commissioner, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, in his message shared his happiness that ICMR has taken on this mission to empower institutions in the management of fungal infections, which is absolutely essential given the current challenges of healthcare delivery. He said that he will extend his support in this endeavour of equitable healthcare and collaborate with public and private healthcare facilities in achieving this.

