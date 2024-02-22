‘Advaita’ is like thread of garland that unites flowers of Hinduism: Sringeri Seer

February 22, 2024 10:28 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Sri Vidhushekhara Bharati Swami of Sringeri Sharada Peetha has said that like the thread of a garland that keeps various flowers in unison, Advaita philosophy has kept various traditions, sects of the ‘Sanatana Dharma’ together.

He was speaking at the dedication of ‘Shivashakti Dhama’ temple complex built by Aradhana Trust founded chairman and MD of VRL Group Vijay Sankeshwar and his family at Palikoppa village near Hubballi on Thursday.

The seer said: “Through Advaita philosophy Sri Shankaracharya tried to bury the differences over the religion, travelled across the country to convince the people that there was only one God and we worshipped him through his different forms. In places where people seemed unconvinced, he invited them for debate on religious tenets to drive home the point”.

He said that while there were various rituals and traditions in ‘Sanatana Dharma’, those which were included as later additions were creating confusions and problems and they should be done away with if they were not in line what is said in the scriptures. When in confusion, one should look at scriptures for guidance, he said.

The seer said that the newly installed ‘Shivalinga’ at Shivashakti Dhama would be known as ‘Anandeshwara’, the idol of Lord Ganesh as ‘Vijay Ganapathi’, idol of goddess Parvati as ‘Jnanambika’. The seer also called on people to indulge in religious activities on a regular basis along with their work.

Chairman of VRL Group and Founder of Aradhana Trust Vijay Sankeshwar said that the maintenance of ‘Shivashakti Dhama’ had been handed over to Sharada Peetha from here onwards.

Elaborating on how the thought of building the temple complex spread over six and a half acre came to his mind, Mr. Sankeshwar briefed about how it got executed with the help of various people. Along with his family, over 3,000 people had donated for the temple complex, he said.

The former Member of Parliament said that more inter-caste marriages should take place in the country as it would lead to harmony among various communities and strengthen the Hindu community.

Later speaking to press persons Managing Director of VRL Group Anand Sankeshwar said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi too would give donation to the Aradhana Trust shortly. The temple complex would be a centre of religious programmes on a regular basis as it had various facilities created for the same along with accommodation and other facilities, he said.

