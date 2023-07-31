HamberMenu
Adopt Indian dogs, says Trishika Kumari

July 31, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Trishika Kumari Wadiyar of the ertswhile royal family inaugurated a new facility for disabled dogs at PFA Mysuru on Monday.

Trishika Kumari Wadiyar of the ertswhile royal family inaugurated a new facility for disabled dogs at PFA Mysuru on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Trishika Kumari Wadiyar of the erstwhile royal family said here on Monday that Indian dogs were resilient and better suited to local conditions and hence people should adopt them as pets instead of purchasing pedigreed dogs.

She was speaking after inaugurating a separate enclosure for dogs with disabilities at the People For Animals (PFA) at Bogadi. Ms. Trishika said Indian dogs were less prone to diseases compared to breed dogs and hence would have less health issues.

The new facility for disabled dogs – funded by Dr. D.L. Madhavi, will cater to dogs disabled and incapacitated by accidents of if they are victims of human cruelty or congenital diseases. PFA office bearers, staff and others were present.

Karnataka / Mysore / animal

