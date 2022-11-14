Adopt govt. schools to improve results, officials told

November 14, 2022 08:21 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - MYSURU

Officials were told to adopt a school and help shore up the results in this year’s SSLC examination.

At the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting held here on Monday, Mysuru MP Pratap Simha told the officials that adoption by way of each official being focussed on a single school, should be thought of and the district should be in top 5 in the State in terms of performance.

Mr. Simha said he and the Deputy Commissioner too would adopt a school each and the collective efforts of everyone concerned would help ensure that the district is in top 5 in terms of performance. The officials should pay a visit to their respective schools and take stock of the developments, Mr.Simha added.

The MP apprised himself of the progress in the extension of micro finance for street vendors and called upon the banks to not insist on undue documentation process and subject them to harassment for ‘’small sums’’ and short-duration loans. Deputy Commissioner K.V.Rajendra, who intervened on the extension of micro finance and soft loan to street vendors, urged the banks to not insist on CIBIL scores or adopt other delaying tactics.

Referring to Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Mr. Simha said the government finances the construction of houses in case of those who have a site. But in case of those who do not have a site it should be allotted on a priority basis, he said. With reference to Ekalavya Nagar, Mr.Simha said those who are not genuine beneficiaries are occupying the houses and they should be asked to vacate.

On the issue of Greater Mysuru, the MP said all stakeholders and elected representatives were aware of it and instructed the officials to prepare the proposal and table it in the Mysuru City Corporation.

With reference to distribution of health cards, Mr.Simha instructed the officials to conduct a camp and distribute the same within the next three months. Mysuru ZP CEO Poorima and other officials were present.