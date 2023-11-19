‘Adopt emerging tech tools for impactful grooming of youth’

November 19, 2023 11:47 pm | Updated 11:47 pm IST - BELAGAVI

KLE Society organised its 108th foundation day in Belagavi on Saturday where Vice-Chancellor, Mumbai University, Ravindra Kulkarni delivered a lecture on emerging technologies.

“It is amazing to note the range of multidisciplinary educational services being provided by KLE Society and the fact that the organisation has provided quality healthcare services to 1,30,00,00 patients,” Dr. Kulkarni said.

He referred to the rapid influx of technology, especially digitisation and artificial intelligence, and called upon the gathering to implement and internalise these efficient tools for impactful grooming of the youth. He spoke about the importance of industry-academia collaborations, a strong alumni connect, internationalisation of learning and the focus on sustainable development goals.

Reminiscing the journey of KLE Society through the past 107 years, chairman Prabhakar Kore highlighted the sacrifices of the founding fathers and the benevolent patrons.

He shed light upon the role of KLE Society in transforming the educational landscape in the region. Drawing attention to KLE Society’s contributions in healthcare, Dr Kore expressed satisfaction over the evolution of KLE Hospital in Belagavi into a multi-organ transplant centre.

“The healthcare capacity of KLE Society will soon cross 5,000 beds, including over 1,000 free beds. We are shortly commencing a 300-bed Cancer Hospital in Belagavi in addition to our hospital at Hubballi. We already have achieved success in heart, liver and kidney transplants and will shortly be commencing lung transplant,” he said.

On the occasion, Dr Kore and chief guest Ravindra felicitated students and faculty from across institutions of KLE Society for their accomplishments in academics, sports and co-curricular activities over the past year.

As many as 90 gold medals, 49 silver medals and seven institutional trophies were presented. As many as eight trophies were awarded to schools and colleges that have excelled in sports and cultural events during the Dr Prabhakar Kore Amrit Mahotsav celebrations. And, eight staff members and two nursing staff members were also felicitated.

President KLE Society Mahantesh Koujalagi delivered the presidential remarks. Members of the Board of Management of KLE Society, heads of institutions, staff, students, members of the press and well-wishers were present.