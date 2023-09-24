‘Adopt a monument’ process to go online

September 24, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - MYSURU

The process to adopt a monument in Karnataka, conceived to ensure better amenities to the tourists, is set to go online in a bid to reduce paperwork and minimise the lead time for approval.

The online portal ‘’Namma Smaraka’’ will be launched by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru on Monday, September 25. The Commissioner of Archaeology Museums and Heritage A. Devaraju said that the ‘’Digital Vedike’’ portal will have all details pertaining to the scheme and enable the corporate companies to download the forms and upload the expression of interest and this will pave way for early approval of the adoption.

The digital platform has been created by Kalki foundation and the department has listed about 280 monuments which is up for adoption and the scanned data has been uploaded to the platform for reference, Mr. Devaraju added.

Currently 2 monuments, Taj Bavadi in Vijayapura and Gagan Mahal at Anegundi, are up for adoption and the online portal will provide the list of monuments which are eligible for adoption by the corporates.

The objectives of adopting a monument scheme is to conserve, preserve and protect the heritage monuments of the State and develop basic tourism infrastructure so as to improve the visitor experience. It is also reckoned to be a step forward in developing and promoting sustainable tourism infrastructure and ensure proper operation and maintenance of the monuments. In addition, it will generate employment opportunities and support livelihood to communities, according to the authorities promoting the scheme.

The indicative list of basic amenities which are mandatory include public conveniences, drinking water facilities, easy access to monuments including for differently-abled persons. There will be emphasis on site cleanliness apart from a complete ban on plastic usage. Signages are an important component under the scheme and there will be illumination of monuments, both the interiors and the exteriors, as per the details spelled out in the scheme.

Advanced amenities which are desirable include snack counters advanced surveillance system, technology-based interpretation centres harnessing augmented reality and virtual reality technologies. Introduction of battery-operated vehicles where feasible, conducting cultural shows, sound and light shows, digital interactive kiosks etc. are other amenities which the sponsors could think of.

But with respect to conservation works, it has to be undertaken at the site based on the findings of the existing situation and the execution of conservation works will be under the supervision and guidance of Department of Archaeology Museums and Heritage and the concerned nodal agency if any, as per the guidelines.

The original list of monuments that were screened for adoption to provide amenities and fund conservation works had 53 heritage sites but it has been enlarged. The list includes Nagarabhavi in Sudi village in Gadag, Musukinva Bavi in Sirsi, Pushkarani in Mudanur village in Yadgir, stepwell at Bommavara in Bengaluru rural, Akkatangi kola at Melukote in Mandya to name a few.

