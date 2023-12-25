ADMK volunteers Try to Detain Train

December 25, 2023 06:25 am | Updated 06:26 am IST - Bangalore

About 200 ADMK volunteers tried to detain the Bangalore-Miraj Express at the city railway station, here this morning, demanding the implementation of the Mahajan Commision Award on the Karnataka-Maharashtra border dispute.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.