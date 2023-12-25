ADMK volunteers Try to Detain Train

About 200 ADMK volunteers tried to detain the Bangalore-Miraj Express at the city railway station, here this morning, demanding the implementation of the Mahajan Commision Award on the Karnataka-Maharashtra border dispute.
December 25, 2023 06:25 am | Updated 06:26 am IST - Bangalore
