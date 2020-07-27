Admissions up in this govt. school

Admissions to the high school section of the Government Pre-University College at Megaravalli in Thirthahalli taluk have improved this academic year, thanks to the initiatives by the school staff to teach students online. Last year, 40 had taken admission to Class 8. This year it has already reached 70, and a a few more are set to join in the coming days. Interestingly, a few students left private schools at Thirthahalli to join this school.

Many parents chose this school as teachers keep students engaged with studies during the days of COVID-19 pandemic. All 38 students of SSLC and a majority of those in Class 8 and 9 are in regular touch with teachers online. “We have completed teaching one chapter each in Mathematics and Science already”, said Raghavendra Bhat, a science teacher.

This all started when the teachers returned to school in the first week of June. With no work on hand to teach, they thought of online teaching. Initially, they collected the contact numbers of all students and created groups on Whatsapp. The teachers met students and parents personally and sought their cooperation. “By and large all families had smartphones, but parents were using them. Many handed over their phones to their children, and they bought new phones. In some homes, they had no smartphones but purchased afresh. Around 15 per cent of students could not afford them. We have managed to reach them through other students or our old students residing in the same village”, said Mr. Bhat.

Right now, online classes are being conducted on google meet application for SSLC students. However, many are facing network issues. S.S. Shreshtha, a resident of Karagodu near Kundadri, told The Hindu that she had to go to an elevated place near her house to attend the online class. “Due to poor network, I miss a few things. However, teachers send diagrams and text through Whatsapp, which help to understand the subjects better. Moreover, they give us homework and we submit them online and they are evaluated and returned within a few minutes”, she said. Another student, M.B. Sadwini of Megaravalli, said the online classes would not be as good as one in a classroom. “But, this initiative has been helpful for us. Teachers are enthusiastic and respond to all our queries”, she said. The teachers are also happy with the students’ response. “No matter, whatever we do, it is a temporary measure. The virtual class cannot replace the actual class”, opined Mr. Raghavendra Bhat.

The 70-year-old school with six sections has got only five rooms. Two classes have to be combined to accommodate the strength. “Now the strength has increased because of our initiatives. We need extra rooms once the classes reopen. Requests have been submitted to the department”, said M.S. Divakar, headmaster.