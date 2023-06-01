Admissions open for diploma courses at Kadechur Badiyal GTTC

June 01, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - YADGIR

Principal of Government Tool Room and Training Centre (GTTC) at Kadechur Badiyal Industrial Hub in Yadgir district Anil M. Kamble has said that admissions for diploma courses for 2023-24 have commenced.

Addressing a press conference in Yadgir on Thursday, he said that students should make use of this opportunity.

Mr. Kamble said that students who have passed SSLC can get admissions for diploma courses at the centre. There will be job opportunities for students after the completion of the courses.

“The centre will ensure jobs for the students after the completion of the courses,” he stressed and added that they have different courses such as Diploma in Tool and Die-making, Diploma in Mechatronics, Automobile Welder and Vehicle Assembly Fitter.

These courses have a three-year study period and one-year internal training.

First preference will be given to students from Yadgir district followed by students from the other districts. Exclusive hostels for boys and girls will be made available in the centre, he said.

He suggested that students contact the following phone numbers for further enquiry: 8106563928 or 9742502602.

Lecturers Santosh Kumar, Srinivas, Pradeep and Vijay Kumar Biradar were present.